Zlatan turns 40 and double celebration for Willett – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 3.

Football

Zlatan turned 40.

Tottenham got back to winning ways.

Brentford stunned West Ham.

Liverpool remembered Roger Hunt.

Watford sacked Xisco Munoz.

Kalvin Phillips loved Leeds’ first win.

Kai Havertz did all he could to protect his Crocs.

Commentary and celebration on point in the MLS.

Golf

Double celebration for Danny Willett

London Marathon

Charlotte Purdue became the third fastest British woman in history.

The Weirwolf came home third.

Cricket

Ricky Ponting showed his passion at the IPL.

Virat Kohli was pleased with his team.