Professional darts player suspended after allegedly punching amateur player

Professional darts player Adam Smith-Neale has been suspended after he allegedly assaulted an amateur opponent after losing a match.

Smith-Neale, ranked 82nd in the world, was playing in a pub match at the Nuneaton Darts Open on Saturday when he appeared to punch his opponent following the conclusion of their match.

Video footage has since emerged online showing the alleged incident as the man turned to shake Smith-Neale’s hand after hitting the winning shot.

The Darts Regulation Authority, which governs all PDC Tour events and tour card holders, has since suspended the player pending an investigation.

“On 12th March 2024 Nigel Mawer the DRA Chairman took the decision to suspend Adam Smith-Neale from attending or competing in DRA sanctioned events,” a statement from the governing body read.

“This relates to an allegation that he assaulted another player at the end of his match in an amateur event in Nuneaton played on 9th March 2024.

“He has the right to appeal the suspension decision and he will face a disciplinary hearing at a date to be arranged.”

The 30-year-old regained his PDC Tour card in 2023 after a five-year absence. He has taken part in all four Players Championships so far this season, recording wins against world No 7 Damon Heta and Germany’s Martin Schindler.

He most recently competed at the UK Open where he lost 6-4 in his opening match against Dutchman Patrick Geeraets.

A PDC spokesperson said: “The PDC are aware of a video from a non-affiliated event, featuring a Tour Card Holder, which is circulating on social media.

“The Darts Regulation Authority have been made aware and are investigating this appropriately.”