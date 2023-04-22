Jump to content

Former world champion Adrian Lewis takes break from darts

The 38-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Jackpot’, won back-to-back world titles at Alexandra Palace in 2011 and 2012

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 22 April 2023 13:27
Adrian Lewis is a two-time world champion (Matthew Impey/PA)
Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis has announced he is taking a break from professional darts.

The 38-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Jackpot’, won back-to-back world titles at Alexandra Palace in 2011 and 2012, but has struggled to hit those heights in recent years.

Lewis tweeted: “Dear all, in particular my fans, I feel that your loyalty deserves an explanation for my absence from tournaments.

“After 20+ years I feel I need a break from the professional circuit for now. Massive thanks for the support from my fans & sponsors.

“Also I’d like to thank @OfficialPDC @PDPA_darts for the opportunity and last but not least my family. Cheers folks Ade.”

