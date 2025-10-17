Beau Greaves to play in World Darts Championship as she takes place on pro tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beau Greaves has confirmed she will play in the World Darts Championship as she takes place on the professional tour.

The 21-year-old stunned reigning champion Luke Littler on Monday, knocking “The Nuke” out of the World Youth Championship to seal her own place in the final.

She will now make the step back up to the senior worlds at Alexandra Palace, having previously declined to take part since losing on her debut in 2022.

A statement released by Greaves' management company, Opus Sports Management, said: "After securing her tour card for 2026/2027, we are excited to announce that Beau will be competing in the PDC World Championship 2025/26.

"After an incredible year on the various PDC circuits, and with next year becoming a huge one , it was the decision that made the most sense for Beau.

"We cannot wait to see her back on the famous Ally Pally stage."

Beau Greaves will feature at the World Darts Championship ( PA Archive )

Greaves is a three-time WDF women’s world champion but has informed the WDF that she will not be playing in the competition this year, due to rules preventing her from playing in both.

A WDF statement said: "Although Beau will no longer be competing on the Lakeside stage, we wish her all the best in the next stage of her darting career.

"She has been a fantastic ambassador for our system since we returned from the pandemic in 2021, winning every major WDF title on the way.

"It's been fantastic to see how her game has gone from strength to strength playing in WDF events and we know that she'll continue to make even more history on the PDC circuit."

A minimum of four women will compete at the World Darts Championship after a new qualifying structure was announced. Fallon Sherrock, the only woman to have won a match in the tournament, is currently the sole female player to have qualified thus far.