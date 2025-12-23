Tearful Callan Rydz admits to struggles after stunning World Darts Championship win: ‘I wish I was at home’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An emotional Callan Rydz broke down in tears after winning his second round encounter at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The two-time quarter-finalist beat Daryl Gurney 3-2 on Tuesday, with the match going to a thrilling final-set decider.

The pair exchanged a warm embrace afterwards before Rydz became overcome with emotion in his post-match interview.

He told Sky Sports that Gurney had messaged him in support before their meeting, with Rydz struggling to deal with being far from home with his grandfather seriously unwell.

He said: “Daryl has been one of the only lads who knows what has been going on back home with my grandad. He has been messaging me, asking if I'm okay. I am getting emotional thinking about it. I don't know what to say.

“My head is all over the place but Ally Pally is the best place to play.”

Later he opened up more about the situation, telling reporters how much his family provide the driving force for his career. He said: “I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m struggling. It’s hard when you have stuff going on back home. I came here to try and forget about it but it’s hard. I play for my family.

“I’ve got a job to do and, thankfully, I got through. I have too much stuff going on back home. I hear the crowd sing my name and I smile. But I wish I was home.”

The world No 42 has previously spoken about his grandfather being an “inspiration” and suggested he may retire from the sport after he passes, adding: “We are preparing for this to be the last Christmas. I will go home now, see how the big man is. Listen once he goes, I will probably consider packing in, probably. But I don’t know. I have a decision if I want to keep doing it.

“I play for my family. My grandma, granddad, my mum, they got us into darts. Everything I do is for them.”

His next match will come after the Christmas break, against either Josh Rock or Joe Comito.