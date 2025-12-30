Justin Hood sets new record as dream World Darts Championship debut continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Underdog Justin Hood produced a stunning 4-0 victory over Josh Rock in the PDC World Darts Championship last 16 at Alexandra Palace.

The 32-year-old debutant reeled off a record 11 consecutive doubles, only missing his first when throwing for the match at 2-0 up in the fourth set.

He quickly recovered, securing the win with a 119 finish in the next leg.

This guarantees Hood a career-best payday of at least £100,000, moving him closer to his dream of opening a Chinese restaurant.

Hood, playing his first season on the PDC tour, said in his on-stage interview: “It’s not a fairytale – I know what I can do and it’s nice to prove it up there.

“The only time I had a bit of nerves was when I was throwing the leg before (the last one). I’m not used to this. I usually get hate messages. This is mad.”

Hood set the tone for the tie when he won the first set with an 11-dart break of throw, leaving 11th seed Rock to watch on with wonder as he stormed to victory, finishing with a 101 average and 10 180s.

Jonny Clayton confirmed his rise to fourth in the world after hitting back from a set down to defeat Sweden’s Andreas Harrysson in their last-16 clash.

Harrysson paid the price for failing to take his chances after leading 2-1 and also missing four darts to re-establish his one-set lead at 3-2.

Clayton said: “There’s a lot of things on my mind and moving to world number four was one of them.

“Every time I looked up, Andreas was hitting doubles. It was tough, I didn’t play my best and had a lot of loose darts, but that’s what pressure does to you.”

Krzysztof Ratajski is also through to the quarter-finals after pulling away to defeat Luke Woodhouse 4-2.