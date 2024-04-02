Luke Humphries makes ‘unbeatable’ claim after thrashing Michael van Gerwen

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Humphries made the bold claim after winning his sixth PDC European Tour title over Michael van Gerwen in the NEO.bet German Darts Grand Prix final.

The current world champion, who has also won three Premier League Darts nights during March, opened the final day of the Grand Prix with an average of over 110 during his third-round win over Ryan Joyce.

Humphries then went on to beat Danny Noppert, averaging 107 in the process, before dipping slightly to average 99.93 during his semi-final 7-3 win over Gerwyn Price.

However, in the final Humphries was unbeatable. He stormed to an 8-1 win over the three-time world champion, and current ranked number two.

Humphries averaged 112.66 and hit eight doubles out of 13 attempts.

"I was just unbeatable there to be honest and I’m really, really proud of the way I’ve played this weekend," Humphries said, reported by Sky Sports.

"That’s the level you have to be to win nowadays. I felt a little bit tired against Gezzy (Gerwyn Price) but I kept going and that final against Michael felt effortless, it felt good.

"To put in performances like that in finals is obviously really pleasing but for me to pick up another European Tour title two years on since my first is really special.

“The crowd have been absolutely amazing for me, it’s something that I’m not used to but I really appreciate it - it meant a lot."

In the final itself, Van Gerwen claimed the opening leg including a 14-darter, but after Humphries levelled he did not lose another leg in an utterly dominant performance that included a 170 checkout.

"You need to perform really well if you want to beat him, we all know that," Van Gerwen said.

"Early doors in the game I had a few chances but my scoring wasn’t good enough and fair play to him.”