Luke Littler hits the wire after failing driving theory test for fourth time

World champion Luke Littler may be the master of the oche, but he is yet to master the Highway Code after failing his driving theory test for a fourth time.

The 18-year-old has driven darts to a new level following his emergence on to the world scene 18 months ago, but he will not be getting behind the wheel any time soon after suffering more misery in the exam room.

Littler revealed he had failed his theory test – a requirement before anyone can take a practical exam – for a fourth time on Wednesday.

He scored 45 out of 50 on the multiple choice section, which was enough to pass, but only scored 41 out of 75 on the hazard perception, two short of the required mark.

He posted a picture of his exam report on his Instagram story, with the caption “fourth time and counting” accompanied by a “green feeling unwell” emoji.

Littler, who was a World Championship finalist before he was even old enough to take driving lessons, will have to quickly put his disappointment behind him as he prepares for the World Matchplay, which starts in Blackpool this weekend.

Littler, chasing the title for the first time, takes on Ryan Searle in the first round on Sunday.