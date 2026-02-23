Luke Littler shrugs off Premier League struggles to clinch Poland Open title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World champion Luke Littler claimed the Poland Darts Open title with an 8-4 victory over Gian van Veen, who hit a nine-dart finish in the final in Krakow.

Van Veen was looking to avenge the World Championship showpiece defeat he was handed by Littler as the pair faced off in the final of the inaugural Poland Darts Open and the opening European Tour competition of the year.

Littler, who has struggled in the first three weeks of the Darts Premier League, was in devastating form and averaged a touch over 108 and hit seven 180s on his way to a crushing triumph.

Littler said: "It's been a very good weekend for myself.

"I felt really good throughout the tournament. In the first three weeks of the Premier League I've not felt the best, so I definitely needed this one.

"I wanted to come here and win the title and that's what I've done. Most importantly it was about playing well, getting that average up and hitting my doubles."

Dutch number one Van Veen hit his first televised nine-darter to take the lead but he admitted it affected the rest of his display.

He said: "I wish I missed that double 12! Of course I'm very happy to hit the nine-darter, but I think everyone noticed in the next two or three legs, I wasn't good.

"I was so excited about the nine-darter - my first one on the stage - and that probably cost me the final today. Fair play to Luke. As he said, that spurred him on. That's how he reads the game, and that's why he is world number one."

open image in gallery Luke Littler defeat Gian van Veen at the Poland Open ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

Littler comfortably disposed Ross Smith, Josh Rock and Chris Dobey to make his way into the final, while Van Veen had a close encounter with Nathan Aspinall before beating Wessel Nijman and world number two Luke Humphries.

The first four legs went with throw but the moment of the match came in the fifth leg when back-to-back 180 visits from the Dutchman was finished off with a 141 finish in a perfect nine-dart leg.

Van Veen was showing clinical finishing with two ton-plus outs but the nine-darter sparked Littler into action and he clinched the next four legs to put him in pole position to take the title.

The Dutchman bit back to reduce the deficit to two but it was too little too late.