Luke Littler beats Michael Smith to win World Series of Darts Finals

Luke Littler continued his meteoric rise by winning the Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals with a crushing victory over Michael Smith in Amsterdam.

The teenager powered to an 11-4 triumph in Sunday night’s final after seeing off home favourite Michael van Gerwen by the same scoreline in his semi-final hours earlier.

Former world champion Smith took an early 2-1 lead in the final but checkouts of 140 and 130 turned the match around.

Smith hit back to level at 3-3 but the momentum was with Littler, who reeled off seven successive legs to open up a 10-3 advantage.

Smith briefly rallied with a 170 checkout but Littler soon finished off matters to claim his third World Series title after successes in Bahrain and Poland earlier this year.

Littler told pdc.tv: “This time last year I was playing on the Development Tour; my name was getting mentioned but after the World Championship everyone knew who I was.

“I’m going to keep building on this and winning more. It’s a busy schedule coming up and I’m ready for it.”