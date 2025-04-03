Luke Littler claims Phil Taylor would ‘struggle’ in modern darts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler admits money is likely to be the main motivating factor in his long-term quest to surpass Phil Taylor’s record tally of 16 world titles.

The 18-year-old claimed his first World Championship crown by beating Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace in January.

Taylor – widely regarded as the greatest darts player of all time – was 29 when he won the first world title of his glittering career, in 1990, with his final triumph coming in 2013 at the age of 52.

Littler suggested boyhood idol Taylor would “struggle” with the competition in the modern era.

“There’s a record there to be broken, but it’s going to take some doing,” he said, speaking with Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Jill Scott on the Stick to Football podcast.

“He (Taylor) also won the World Matchplay 16 times, so he’s won two of the big majors 16 times – it’ll take some doing.

“It (the competition) is a lot better now. You still had Phil Taylor, Eric Bristow – it was still a good field but nowadays, I think Phil would struggle.”

open image in gallery Phil Taylor won a record 16 world titles during his career ( PA )

Since becoming world champion, Littler has maintained his form by winning the UK Open, while he sits eight points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of week nine in Berlin.

Asked what would drive him to continue playing long enough to overhaul Taylor’s achievements, Littler replied: “Probably just the money, to be fair.

“Phil Taylor was my idol. If I can be bothered to stay around for that time (I could maybe beat his record). If I want to (continue playing), then I will.”

Littler has transcended darts since bursting on to the scene at the end of 2023.

open image in gallery Littler claimed his first world title at the start of 2025 ( PA )

The Warrington teenager, who has set up his own academy, admits he rarely practises amid the sport’s packed schedule.

“Some people practise, but I barely practise,” he said.

“We have the Premier League on a Thursday and then usually on the Friday we’ll fly to Germany or Belgium for a European tour and then we’ll play Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

“On Monday and Tuesday, we tend to have pro tours and then back to the Premier League on a Thursday. My practise is playing in these tournaments every week.”

PA