Luke Littler sends message to ‘doubters’ after Premier League Darts win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Luke Littler believes he has silenced the “doubters” after the teenage star’s remarkable rise continued with a Premier League Darts triumph.

Littler got revenge on Luke Humphries, his World Championship final conqueror, to secure his first major title at the O2 to cap an outstanding debut campaign.

The 17-year-old had shot to prominence at Alexandra Palace over the festive period, establishing himself as a new force in the sport before narrowly missing out to Humphries.

But some had suggested his inclusion in the Premier League, which features just eight players, had been hasty, with Littler ranked a relatively lowly 31 on the Order of Merit at the time of entry.

His triumph on Thursday night nonetheless proved he warranted his place, and Littler revelled in victory afterwards.

“One thing I just want to say - to all the doubters, hello,” Littler told Sky Sports. “I’ve just picked up this [trophy]. You’re not doubting me any more.

Luke Littler revelled in his Premier League Darts triumph ( Getty Images )

“It’s so good to win in front of my family, my girlfriend and my manager. I don’t know what to do.

“I’m just enjoying it. I’ve been practising really hard and you can probably see it on the oche. I was dead focussed, I didn’t want to blink.

“I’m a major winner, I can put myself in that hat now. I can’t wait to play in all the events. I’ve done so well on the Euro Tour and Pro Tour that I’m guaranteed to be in the Matchplay and Grand Prix.”