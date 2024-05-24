Luke Littler sends message to ‘doubters’ after Premier League Darts win
Littler beat Luke Humphries in the final at the O2 Arena to continue his rema
Luke Littler believes he has silenced the “doubters” after the teenage star’s remarkable rise continued with a Premier League Darts triumph.
Littler got revenge on Luke Humphries, his World Championship final conqueror, to secure his first major title at the O2 to cap an outstanding debut campaign.
The 17-year-old had shot to prominence at Alexandra Palace over the festive period, establishing himself as a new force in the sport before narrowly missing out to Humphries.
But some had suggested his inclusion in the Premier League, which features just eight players, had been hasty, with Littler ranked a relatively lowly 31 on the Order of Merit at the time of entry.
His triumph on Thursday night nonetheless proved he warranted his place, and Littler revelled in victory afterwards.
“One thing I just want to say - to all the doubters, hello,” Littler told Sky Sports. “I’ve just picked up this [trophy]. You’re not doubting me any more.
“It’s so good to win in front of my family, my girlfriend and my manager. I don’t know what to do.
“I’m just enjoying it. I’ve been practising really hard and you can probably see it on the oche. I was dead focussed, I didn’t want to blink.
“I’m a major winner, I can put myself in that hat now. I can’t wait to play in all the events. I’ve done so well on the Euro Tour and Pro Tour that I’m guaranteed to be in the Matchplay and Grand Prix.”
