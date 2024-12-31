Luke Littler holds nerve to edge out Ryan Joyce and book quarter-final spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler came through an exacting test of his credentials as favourite for the World Darts Championship with a tense 4-3 victory over Ryan Joyce to book a place in the quarter-final.

Expectation on last year’s runner-up was ramped up following defending champion Luke Humphries’ surprise exit and the 17-year-old had to withstand intense pressure at Alexandra Palace.

His class showed when it was needed most as he averaged 111 in the final set, having hit 14 180s in the match.

“I think I went into 10th gear – I had to. I had to dig deep,” he told Sky Sports after setting up a last-eight meeting with Nathan Aspinall.

“I just wanted him to miss. I had a lot of chances at doubles, but I’m happy to win.

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous, it was more adrenaline. But I said in that last leg, ‘Hold your own for once in a game at least’.”

Littler began the night with two maximums on his first visit to the oche for each of the opening two legs as he cruised to the first set, although his inability to hit doubles saw him lose the second.

From there the match swung one way and then the other as Joyce refused to buckle and, when he levelled things up at 2-2, Littler upped his game to squeeze into the next round.

A vintage Michael van Gerwen performance saw the three-time champion produce some ominous form as he averaged 102 in his up-and-down 4-2 win over Jeffrey de Graaf.

The Dutchman, whose last title came in 2019, took the first set in just seven minutes, but after doubling his lead he lost his way as De Graaf, who shocked Gary Anderson in the second round, found his form to win six of the next seven legs and level things up at 2-2.

Van Gerwen brilliantly stopped the rot by reeling off six unanswered legs, including a 105 average in the fifth set, to secure victory.

“We are at the worlds and you are not allowed to make any mistakes. I was 2-0 up and I think I was cruising and then Jeffrey found another two gears as well,” he said.

“When I play well I don’t panic and you saw I didn’t panic at all. I’m not here for the jolly, I’m here to win the tournament.”

Eighth seed and Masters champion Stephen Bunting dropped just three legs as his 4-0 victory made it 11 wins from 12 meetings against Luke Woodhouse and he will now face Peter Wright, who knocked out Humphries.

Aspinall was even better, losing only two legs, as he trounced Ricardo Pietreczko 4-0.

The 33-year-old admits he has struggled with the pressure to prove wrong the critics on social media.

“I’m putting so much pressure on myself. I try so hard to stick two fingers up at the keyboard warriors – why am I bothered?” he told Sky Sports.

“I think it’s a lesson learned for myself and other darts players.”

Callan Rydz secured a quarter-final spot – he will play Van Gerwen – for the second time in his career with a 4-3 comeback win over Robert Owen.

Rydz, who had not lost a set at the tournament, found himself 2-0 down but, when Owen missed double 10 for a 100-plus checkout to win the third, he began his comeback by winning the next three sets on his way to victory.

Chris Dobey beat Kevin Doets 4-3 to set up a New Year’s Day quarter-final against Gerwyn Price.