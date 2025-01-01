Luke Littler cruises past Nathan Aspinall to set up World Championship semi-final clash with Stephen Bunting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler advanced to the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship for a second year running as he cruised past Nathan Aspinall 5-2 in their last-eight clash.

The 17-year-old made 15 maximums, taking his tally for the tournament past the half-century mark, and capitalised on Aspinall’s inability to finish his own opportunities as he made it look relatively comfortable.

Aspinall extended the contest by getting it back to 4-2 but Littler closed it out as he looks to cap an outstanding first year on the PDC Tour - in which he was won 10 titles - with his first world crown.

“I think we both played very well there,” Littler said on Sky Sports. “I’m so glad to win. The crowd were chanting for Nathan, they wanted the comeback, but I had to finish it...

“The Ryan Meikle game (in the second round) was very tough but ever since it has felt like last year. I’m just playing with absolute confidence.

“When they’re going in I’m playing with freedom, but now I’m looking on to the semi-finals.”

Littler will face Stephen Bunting, who saw off Peter Wright 5-2 earlier in the evening to reach the semi-finals for the first time in four years.

Bunting stormed into a 4-0 lead against a struggling Wright, and although the Scot rallied by pulling two sets back, he had left himself too much to do.

“In the back room, I felt real nervous, on edge,” Bunting said. “Peter Wright is a fan favourite and he is my son’s favourite player.

open image in gallery Stephen Bunting is next up for Luke Littler ( Getty Images )

“I felt sorry for my son but I knew the crowd was going to turn pivotal in the middle of the game. And listen (to the crowd) in the first four sets you were unreal but you have got to do better.”

Michael van Gerwen will face Chris Dobey in the last four after overcoming Callan Rydz in a thrilling quarter-final.

The two men traded maximums in an enthralling contest before Van Gerwen capitalised on a Rydz miss to take it 5-3.

Newcastle’s world number 43 Rydz was in scintillating form - having not lost a set at this year’s tournament before the quarter-finals - and hit another 17 maximums to take his total for the competition to 43, but he found his match in Van Gerwen.

The Dutchman, seeking a fourth world title, averaged 103.10 with 14 maximums of his own to battle his way through to a ninth career semi-final appearance.

“He gave me everything,” Van Gerwen said. “He didn’t stop hitting trebles. When I was 4-2 up, I thought I broke him but he never gave up.

“I was getting annoyed at a point! But I did it when I had to and I’m really happy with my performance. My game is in a good place. We are only in the semis, so it doesn’t mean anything yet.

open image in gallery Michael van Gerwen kept his pursuit of a fourth world title allive ( Getty Images )

“The game had everything, it had drama, 180s and to be part of games like this gives you a lot of joy. It’s one of the best performances I have done in a long time. I’m over the moon.”

Dobey is into the last four for the first time in his career after rallying from two sets down to beat Gerwyn Price 5-3.

PA