Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish in one of the greatest legs in the history of the World Championship during the early stages of the final with Michael van Gerwen.

In the third leg of the second set, it was Van Gerwen who had the first chance at perfection as he hit eight brilliant set-up darts, but was millimetres out with his attempt at double 12.

Smith, throwing second, was right behind him, though, and made no mistake, following eight successive treble 20s with the prized double 12 to send the Alexandra Palace wild.

His perfect leg was the just the second nine-darter in the World Chamapionship final and the first since Adrian Lewis hit one in 2011.

It levelled the match up at 1-1 with Van Gerwen as the pair threatened to produce one of the highest quality matches in the 30 years of the PDC World Championship.