Michael Smith hits nine-dart finish in ‘best leg of all time’ in World Championship final

Michael van Gerwen erred with his own attempt at a perfect leg before Smith hit double 12 to spark wild scenes

Jonathan Veal
Tuesday 03 January 2023 21:26
(PA Wire)

Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish in one of the greatest legs in the history of the World Championship during the early stages of the final with Michael van Gerwen.

In the third leg of the second set, it was Van Gerwen who had the first chance at perfection as he hit eight brilliant set-up darts, but was millimetres out with his attempt at double 12.

Smith, throwing second, was right behind him, though, and made no mistake, following eight successive treble 20s with the prized double 12 to send the Alexandra Palace wild.

His perfect leg was the just the second nine-darter in the World Chamapionship final and the first since Adrian Lewis hit one in 2011.

It levelled the match up at 1-1 with Van Gerwen as the pair threatened to produce one of the highest quality matches in the 30 years of the PDC World Championship.

