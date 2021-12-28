Michael Van Gerwen out of World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid
The three-time champion was set to play Chris Dobey in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace
Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers have announced.
Dutchman Van Gerwen was set to play Chris Dobey in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace.
A statement from the PDC read: “Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.
“Dobey will receive a bye to the last 16 and Tuesday evening’s session will continue with two matches.”
Van Gerwen becomes the third player forced out of the event following a positive coronavirus test, with fellow Dutchmen Vincent Van Der Voort and Raymond Van Barneveld also having withdrawn.
