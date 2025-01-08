Mike De Decker delivers furious reaction to Premier League Darts snub

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mike De Decker has reacted furiously to the news he has been omitted from the 2025 Premier League lineup, citing the decision as “scandalous” and “sh**”.

The Belgian thrower has become the first player in the 20-year history of the competition to miss out on a place in the lineup after winning a major televised tournament on Sky Sports.

Curently sitting 24th in the PDC Order of Merit, De Decker lifted the Grand Prix trophy in October, but that wasn’t sufficient to ensure he made the cut for the eight-man lineup, a decision which has seen him react angrily to his omission.

“I find their decision a bit scandalous to be honest. I didn’t think that (the PDC’s) explanation was fair,” the 29-year-old told Belgian news outlet Het Niewsblad.

“After my Grand Prix victory, I said that I might not be ready, and I don’t regret that. But afterwards, I confirmed at other tournaments that I can compete with the world’s best.

“Only at the World Championships it didn’t work out. S*** and a shame that it happened then, but still. I do feel ready.”

De Decker also took a swipe at the inclusion of Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price ahead of him.

He added: “They did not deserve it. Suddenly they reach a quarter-final at the World Championships and they are there.

“Aspinall is there with his walk-on purely for the entertainment and if Price performs badly in the first few weeks, he will start complaining again.

“They say that you get into the Premier League based on results, but apparently that is not the case,” De Decker fumed.