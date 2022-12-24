Rob Cross sees off Scott Williams to reach World Championship third round

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former champion Rob Cross is through to the third round of the PDC World Championship after seeing off debutant Scott Williams at Alexandra Palace.

A fine contest that went to a last-leg decider in each set saw Cross prevail 3-1 with an average of 99 and having recorded seven 180s.

The 32-year-old Englishman, winner of this competition five years ago and a runner-up at last month’s Players Championship Finals, said in quotes on pdc.tv: “This place will always be special to me. This is the holy grail.

“I think I dealt with the big moments a little bit more, but I probably put that down to experience. I feel good. I feel like I’m getting better and I’m enjoying it again.”

Cross will play Mervyn King in round three.

Friday’s action – which had England and Leicester midfielder James Maddison in attendance – also included Wales’ Jonny Clayton advancing with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dutchman Danny van Trijp.

Clayton will next face Brendan Dolan, who defeated Jimmy Hendriks 3-1.

Van Trijp’s compatriot Danny Noppert was a 3-1 victor over David Cameron, and there were also 3-1 wins for Joe Cullen against Ricky Evans and Ross Smith against Darius Labanauskas.

Chris Dobey won 3-0 against Martijn Kleermaker to set up a clash with two-time champion Gary Anderson, and Martin Schindler will face last year’s runner-up Michael Smith after beating Martin Lukeman 3-1.