The Premier League Darts returns tonight as eight players prepare to face each other on the south coast at the Brighton Centre.

Eight of the best players in the world including Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price will take each other on for the sixth time, in a mini-tournament that takes place every Thursday evening.

The champion will be crowned in London in May, and the Premier League darts has a total prize pot of £1m.

Ahead of week six, Van Gerwen tops the table having won three nights and nine matches and has 15 points while behind him Rob Cross and Littler have nine points with five matches won.

Here’s everything you need to know about night six’s action, and get all the latest darts betting sites offers here.

Tonight’s fixtures

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

What is the Premier League darts?

One of the sport’s most popular events, the Premier League darts sees eight of the world’s best players invited to compete in a mini tournament every Thursday evening, with each leg taking place in a different city around the UK and western Europe.

Every match is best-of-11 legs and each result contributes to an overall league table, with the winner getting five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points. The top four players after 16 rounds heading to the Premier League play-offs at the O2 Arena in London on 23 May, where an overall champion will be crowned.

Who is playing in the Premier League?

Eight players are invited to take part in the Premier League – the top four players on the Order of Merit after the World Championship and four further players chosen as wildcards by the PDC, darts’ governing body.

Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall qualified automatically, with the PDC then giving wildcards to Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross.

How to watch Premier League Darts

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every night of Premier League action on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the schedule?

February 1: Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena) February 8: Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena) February 15: Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydro)

Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydro) February 22: Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena) February 29: Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint)

Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint) March 7: Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre)

Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre) March 14: Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena) March 21: Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena)

Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena) March 28: Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena)

Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena) April 4: Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena)

Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena) April 11: Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena) April 18: Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy)

Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy) April 25: Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)

Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena) May 2: Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live)

Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live) May 9: Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena)

Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena) May 16: Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena) May 23: Premier League Play-Offs - London (The O2)

What are the fixtures?

Each mini-tournament sees four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final played. The quarter-finals for each night have already been decided.

Night Seven, Thursday March 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Quarter-Finals:

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Night Eight, Thursday March 21 - 3Arena, Dublin

Quarter-Finals:

Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven

Night Nine, Thursday March 28 - The SSE Arena, Belfast

Quarter-Finals:

Luke Humphries v Luke Littler

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross v Peter Wright

Night 10, Thursday April 4 - AO Arena, Manchester

Quarter-Finals:

Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross

Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Night 11, Thursday April 11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Quarter-Finals:

Peter Wright v Luke Humphries

Rob Cross v Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Night 12, Thursday April 18 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-Finals:

Michael Smith v Luke Littler

Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries

Night 13, Thursday April 25 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Quarter-Finals:

Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Night 14, Thursday May 2 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

Quarter-Finals:

Peter Wright v Michael Smith

Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries

Night 15, Thursday May 9 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Quarter-Finals:

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler v Peter Wright

Luke Humphries v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Night 16, Thursday May 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Quarter-Finals:

Fixtures confirmed following Night 15

Premier League play-offs,Thursday May 23 - The O2, London