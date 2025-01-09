Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nathan Aspinall has refuted Mike De Decker’s claim that he didn’t deserve to be selected for the Premier League of darts.

De Decker slammed the decision not to include him in the forthcoming eight-man tournament, which was won last year by new world champion Luke Littler, suggesting Aspinall only made the line-up because of his popular walk-on song.

There was much debate over the Premier League selection this year, with a number of players vying for a quartet of wildcard spots. De Decker was another player in contention after his shock win at the World Grand Prix last year catapulted him into the argument for inclusion.

However, the 29-year-old did not get the nod, with Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey and Aspinall picked alongside the top-four automatic picks of Luke Humphries, Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross.

The snub infuriated De Decker, who let fly at the PDC and singled out Aspinall and Gerwyn Price as unworthy inclusions.

“I find their decision a bit scandalous to be honest. I didn’t think that (the PDC’s) explanation was fair,” De Decker told Belgian news outlet Het Niewsblad. “After my Grand Prix victory, I said that I might not be ready, and I don’t regret that. But afterwards, I confirmed at other tournaments that I can compete with the world’s best.”

Mike De Decker celebrates after winning the World Grand Prix darts final ( Getty Images )

He added: “They (Aspinall and Price) did not deserve it. Suddenly they reach a quarter-final at the World Championships and they are there. Aspinall is there with his walk-on purely for the entertainment, and if Price performs badly in the first few weeks, he will start complaining again.

“They say that you get into the Premier League based on results, but apparently that is not the case,” he fumed.

Aspinall countered the criticism by telling Metro: “I haven’t seen it (De Decker’s statement) because I’ve come off social media. I’m disappointed he’s said that because I get on with Mike, but if he wants to be in then get higher up the rankings.

“He can count himself unlucky because he’s won a big major, but he’s ranked 24 in the world and went out early in the Worlds. There were a lot of people in contention but no one really stood out. I thought I was 50-50 to get in. I’m buzzing to be the one to get the call and looking forward to get going.”