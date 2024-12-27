Damon Heta hits nine-dart finish but still exits World Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Damon Heta set the World Championship alight on its resumption with a stunning nine-dart finish before bowing out.

The Australian, seeded ninth, achieved darting perfection in the second set of his third round match with Luke Woodhouse to earn a cool £60,000 payday.

However, his joy was short-lived as Woodhouse won a thrilling battle 4-3, having trailed 3-1.

Heta was millimetres away from throwing a nine-darter in the previous round when he missed the double 12, but he made no mistake this time in the first match after the Christmas break.

He followed up successive 180s with a treble 20 and treble 19 before sending his ninth dart the right side of the wire.

Heta’s feat was the second time a nine-darter has been thrown in the 2025 tournament and the 16th of all time at the World Championship, following Christian Kist’s effort before Christmas.

Woodhouse took his opponent’s achievement in good spirits, hugging the Australian and raising his arm in the air.

As well as landing the Australian a hefty payday, it also saw a lucky fan in the Alexandra Palace win a £60,000, with £60,000 also being donated to Prostate Cancer UK.

Seventh seed Jonny Clayton survived a scare as he also won a seven-set thriller against Daryl Gurney.

The Welshman looked to be cruising through when he soared into a 3-0 lead, but Gurney recovered to make it 3-3.

Gurney then had six darts to send it to a tiebreaker in the decider but lost his nerve and Clayton stole victory.

Crowd favourite Stephen Bunting enjoyed a more comfortable afternoon, beating Madars Razma 4-1.