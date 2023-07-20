Joe Cullen sees off Daryl Gurney to booked semi-final spot at World Matchplay

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Cullen produced a 142 checkout against Daryl Gurney on his way to becoming the first player through to the Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals on Thursday night.

Former Masters champion Cullen beat Gurney 16-11 in the best of 31 legs to secure a maiden appearance in the last four at the Winter Gardens.

Cullen, who edged out Gerwyn Price in a second-round thriller, averaged 97.11 and threw eight 180s on his way to victory.

After Cullen raced into a 5-0 lead, Gurney started to fight back and a 132 checkout reduced the deficit to 8-5, but Cullen responded to take out 142.

Two 13-dart finishes later in the match ensured it was Cullen who was victorious and he will face Nathan Aspinall in Blackpool on Saturday for a place in the final.

“It feels great, but I am the same as the other six players left. I feel like I can win the tournament, but it is showing it on the day,” Cullen told Betfred.

“I feel like I am good enough, as are the other players left, but it is all about showing it on the day.

“You could be rubbish the whole year, but if you find a good week here, you can write your name into history and that is what I am trying to do.”

Aspinall ended the fine run of housemate Chris Dobey with a 16-12 win in the second match on day six of the tournament.

Dobey made a brilliant start and, after leading 3-2 at the end of the first interval, a 140 checkout helped him establish a 6-3 advantage.

That became 7-5 before world number nine Aspinall showed his pedigree by winning three legs on the spin.

Aspinall took out 92 to move 10-8 ahead and, despite a couple of nervy throws in the final leg, the Stockport right-hander checked out 25 to secure his own first semi-final appearance at the World Matchplay.

Their last-four showdown will be the sixth meeting between Cullen and Aspinall, with the latter winning 10-2 in their last encounter in the UK Open in March.