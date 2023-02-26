Dave Chisnall beats Luke Humphries to win fourth European Tour title

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dave Chisnall claimed his fourth European Tour title after beating Luke Humphries in the Baltic Sea Darts Open final in Germany.

The 42-year-old Englishman returned to the winners’ circle after an 8-5 victory over compatriot Humphries in what was a significant return to form.

It was his first title since winning in Belgium last year and a decade since his maiden win in this competition.

He hit eight 180s and finished with an impressive average of 101.31, rounding off a good day which saw him earlier beat Gerwyn Price, Martin Schindler and Jonny Clayton on his way to the final.

Humphries had a memorable 2022 on the European Tour with four victories, but could not keep pace with Chisnall in Kiel.