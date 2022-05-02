Beckham’s birthday, Osaka on mental health awareness – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.
Football
Gary Neville wished his best mate a happy birthday.
It was a weekend of double celebrations for Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.
Richarlison scored a huge goal.
Cricket
Stuart Broad reflected on Nottinghamshire’s start.
Tennis
Naomi Osaka was looking to help people deal with their mental health.
Boxing
Katie Taylor had fun at ‘the world’s most famous arena’.
Formula One
F1 was preparing for the Miami Grand Prix.
