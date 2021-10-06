David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.

Football

It’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece

TODO: define component type factbox

Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.

Preparations continued for international duty.

Denis Irwin had a gift for Shane Duffy.

Peter Crouch met Bring Me The Horizon.

Cricket

Sam Curran spoke about his injury.

Ben Stokes got in the Halloween spirit.

TODO: define component type factbox

Alex Hartley tuned in for the IPL.

Boxing

Tyson Fury geared up for fight night.

When Frank met Tyson…

Life’s a beach for Tony Bellew.

Josh Taylor worked hard.

Golf

DeChambeau and Koepka are going head to head.

Sergio Garcia paid tribute to a Spanish basketball great.

Lee Westwood ticked one off the bucket list.

Formula One

Lando Norris and George Russell were Turkey-bound for this weekend’s race.

Cycling

Laura and Jason Kenny got dressed up.

TODO: define component type factbox