De Gea thankful, Brooks cancer free and Bolt blessed – Tuesday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples on social from May 3.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Football
Manchester United signed off for the season at Old Trafford.
David Raya did not dwell on the result.
Stuart Dallas was feeling grateful.
The best news from David Brooks.
A birthday in the Evra household.
James Rodriguez was sporting a new look.
Bayern Munich announced Thomas Muller’s new contract by recreating a childhood photograph.
Boxing
Tyson Fury spent his time wisely.
Athletics
Usain Bolt counted his blessings.
Motor racing
Valtteri Bottas was living the American dream.
Life’s a beach for AlphaTauri.
McLaren were looking up.
