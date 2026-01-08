Former Premier League referee David Coote to be sentenced over child abuse video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Premier League referee David Coote is due to be sentenced after a child abuse video was found on his device.

The ex-official was charged with making an indecent image of a child after the category A video, the most serious kind, was recovered by police in February last year following a Football Association (FA) investigation into him.

The 43-year-old former referee, of Woodhill Road in Collingham, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to the offence at a hearing in October.

The charge of making an indecent image of a child refers to activities such as downloading, sharing or saving abuse photos or videos.

The video came to the police’s attention when Coote was being investigated by the FA, and a number of devices were seized and analysed when he was arrested at his home, a magistrates’ court was told in September.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday for his sentencing.

Coote was sacked by Professional Game Match Officials Limited in December 2024 after a video of comments he had made about ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in 2020 came to light.

In August last year he was given an eight-week suspension by the FA over the Klopp footage.

Coote came out as gay in an interview with The Sun last January and said a lifelong struggle to hide his sexuality had contributed to the rant about Klopp.

He was also banned by European football’s governing body Uefa until June 30 2026 after a different video emerged of him snorting a white powder through a bank note while in Germany for Euro 2024.