David Beckham celebrates Red Nose Day – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 18.

Football

Happy Red Nose Day!

[xdelx]

David De Gea had his say.

A night to remember for the Hammers.

PEA was all smiles.

Cricket

Jos Buttler headed for India.

[xdelx]

Pat Cummins was out on the course.

Danni Wyatt got in the Eden Park spirit.

While Kate Cross hit the roof.

Formula One

The 2022 F1 season began with practice in Bahrain.

What a pic!

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios made a new friend.

Sliding into the weekend like…

[xdelx]

Rugby union

Ireland turned the clock back.