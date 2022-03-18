David Beckham celebrates Red Nose Day – Friday’s sporting social
West Ham’s players, meanwhile, looked back at a memorable night in Europe.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 18.
Football
Happy Red Nose Day!
David De Gea had his say.
A night to remember for the Hammers.
PEA was all smiles.
Cricket
Jos Buttler headed for India.
Pat Cummins was out on the course.
Danni Wyatt got in the Eden Park spirit.
While Kate Cross hit the roof.
Formula One
The 2022 F1 season began with practice in Bahrain.
What a pic!
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios made a new friend.
Sliding into the weekend like…
Rugby union
Ireland turned the clock back.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.