Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.

Football

Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq.

David Silva retired.

Jude Bellingham enjoyed himself.

Arsenal beat Barcelona in California.

Reece James was a proud man.

Ian Wright bumped into Nigel De Jong.

Lucy Bronze has come a long way.

Steven Gerrard dined out with his team.

Hibernian got creative.

Leicester took in some culture.

Not a rum deal.

Exeter were on their golf game.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was not happy with Mark Wood.

“What a shot! That nearly got me!” Zak Crawley had to take evasive action.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn had a chat with Piers Morgan.

Formula One

George Russell and photographer Daniel Ricciardo flew to Belgium.

But were greeted by rain.