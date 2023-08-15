Jump to content

Shots fired from Australia batter David Warner – Tuesday’s sporting social

Harry Kane was enjoying his time in Munich as Neymar headed to Saudi Arabia.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 15 August 2023 17:53
David Warner mocked England on Twitter (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Warner mocked England on Twitter (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.

Football

Harry Kane worked hard in Munich.

Neymar touched down in Saudi Arabia.

New surroundings for Gary Neville and the MNF team.

Christian Eriksen made a young fan very happy.

Manchester City headed to Greece for the Super Cup.

Bethany England was preparing for the World Cup semi-final.

Cricket

Shots fired!

Formula One

George Russell was living his best life in the summer break.

Valtteri Bottas was out enjoying a bike ride.

Boxing

Frank Bruno wants a happy breakfast show.

Respect from Campbell Hatton.

