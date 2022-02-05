Declan Rice keeps celebration promise – Saturday’s sporting social
The midfielder scored West Ham’s leveller against Kidderminster.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 5.
Football
Declan Rice is a man of his word.
CR7 celebrated his birthday.
Micah Richards joined the Kiddy fans.
Michail Antonio hailed Kidderminster
Cricket
Justin Langer resigned as Australia coach.
Virat Kohli practised.
MMA
Conor McGregor had a family photo in the garden.
Rugby Union
Sonny Bill watched the rugby.
Winter Olympics
What a shot!
Ireland luger Elsa Desmond was proud.
Disappointment in Beijing.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton had a message.
DC was back behind the wheel.
Max Verstappen was working out.
A personalised pancake day for Nicholas Latifi.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.