Declan Rice keeps celebration promise – Saturday’s sporting social

The midfielder scored West Ham’s leveller against Kidderminster.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 05 February 2022 19:17
West Ham’s Declan Rice (centre) celebrates against Kidderminster (David Davies/PA).
West Ham’s Declan Rice (centre) celebrates against Kidderminster (David Davies/PA).
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 5.

Football

Declan Rice is a man of his word.

Recommended

CR7 celebrated his birthday.

Micah Richards joined the Kiddy fans.

[xdelx]

Michail Antonio hailed Kidderminster

Cricket

Justin Langer resigned as Australia coach.

Virat Kohli practised.

MMA

Conor McGregor had a family photo in the garden.

[xdelx]

Rugby Union

Sonny Bill watched the rugby.

Winter Olympics

What a shot!

Ireland luger Elsa Desmond was proud.

Disappointment in Beijing.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton had a message.

DC was back behind the wheel.

Max Verstappen was working out.

Recommended

A personalised pancake day for Nicholas Latifi.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in