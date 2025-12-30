Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin has died, and his mother is critically injured after a severe house fire damaged their North Carolina home.

Emergency services in Stanley responded to the two-story property Sunday night and found it largely consumed by flames, with fire visible through the attic.

The Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services issued a statement detailing the incident.

Dennis Hamlin, 75, and Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, were discovered outside the residence, both suffering from catastrophic injuries, officials said.

open image in gallery Hamlin is one of the marquee drivers in NASCAR's top circuit, having won 60 NASCAR Cup Series races, including the Daytona 500 three times. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Dennis later died from his injuries at a hospital. Mary Lou was transported to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, where she was receiving treatment Monday.

The fire caused the structure to collapse. The cause is under investigation.

Stanley is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte.

The home is owned by a company called Won One Real Estate that lists Denny Hamlin as its manager, according to local property tax records and a business document filing with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office.

Representatives for Hamlin had not responded to requests for comment as of Monday evening.

Hamlin is one of the marquee drivers in NASCAR's top circuit, having won 60 NASCAR Cup Series races, including the Daytona 500 three times.

Hamlin, now 45 and a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, has yet to win a Cup points championship. He fell short of a title during this season's final race in Arizona last month.

Weeks earlier, Hamlin said his father, Dennis — who nearly went broke trying to get his son into NASCAR — was battling a serious illness, and that he didn't have much time left to live.

“I know for a fact this is my last chance for my dad to see it. I don’t want him going and never getting to see the moment,” Hamlin told The Associated Press.

Hamlin also mentioned his dad in emotional testimony this month at the start of a federal antitrust trial against NASCAR brought in part by 23XI Racing, which is owned by Hamlin and Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. NASCAR, 23XI Racing and another race team reached a settlement during the trial before jurors deliberated.