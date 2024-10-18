Sean Payton steers Denver Broncos to victory on return to New Orleans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Denver Broncos consigned the New Orleans Saints to a fifth straight defeat as they eased to a 33-10 win.

Javonte Williams ran for two touchdowns as Broncos Sean Payton won on his return to New Orleans, who he steered to their only Super Bowl triumph.

Bo Nix passed for 164 yards and ran for 75 yards as he won the battle of two rookie quarterbacks, Spencer Rattler throwing for 172 yards in his second start in place of injured Saints veteran Derek Carr.

Rattler was sacked six times and fumbled twice before being replaced in the fourth quarter.

Two Wil Lutz field goals put the Broncos ahead before Williams grabbed his first score midway through the second quarter.

Blake Grupe got the Saints on the board with a 35-yard field goal, but Lutz added two more either side of half-time before Williams went in from five yards for his second score.

Cody Barton returned a Rattler fumble 52 yards in the fourth quarter to add to the Saints’ misery, the rookie quarterback’s late replacement Jake Haener finding Cedrick Wilson Jr from 12 yards late on to provide some consolation.