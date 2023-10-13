Kansas City survive late scare against Denver Broncos to win fifth straight game

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Kansas City Chiefs survived a late scare from Denver to win 19-8 and hand the Broncos their fifth loss of the season.

The Chiefs held the Broncos to nil until the last quarter, scoring 16 unanswered points, nine of which came from field goals, en route to their fifth straight win.

Their only touchdown came from the arm of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 306 yards during the game, to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Travis Kelce, who had global icon Taylor Swift watching in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas, had nine receptions for 124 yards.

There were just six minutes left in the game when the Broncos scored their first points, Russell Wilson finding wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the endzone.

The Broncos then successfully completed the two-point play to put them just eight points behind.

However, the Chiefs made no errors in possession and pushed upfield, icing the game with a field goal with just under two minutes left.

The Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers next week while the Green Bay Packers will head to Denver to play the Broncos.