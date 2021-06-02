Damian Lillard rescues Portland Trail Blazers twice but Denver Nuggets prevail

Damian Lillard scored a jumpshot to force overtime – and a second to force a further five minutes – but the Denver Nuggets prevailed 147-140 over the Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard had 55 points for Portland who are now down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, including eight in the final minute of the first overtime to extend the game.

He scored 17 of his side’s 19 points in the two extra periods, and Michael Porter Junior’s three with 1:33 left on the clock helped Denver home.

The Brooklyn Nets are through to the second round of the play-offs, wrapping up a 4-1 series win over the Boston Celtics with a 123-109 victory.

James Harden bagged a triple-double for the Nets – 34 points and 10 rebounds and assists – with the team going on to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns opened up a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers with a dominating 115-85 win.

The Suns outscored their opponents 32-10 in the second quarter on their way to victory.