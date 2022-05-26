Zlatan plays through pain as Bronze opts to move on – Thursday’s sporting social

Deontay Wilder also unveiled his statue.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 26 May 2022 17:55
Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped AC Milan win the title
Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped AC Milan win the title (Luca Bruno/AP)
(AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 26.

Football

Zlatan described playing through the pain.

But he was still celebrating AC Milan’s overdue Serie A title victory.

Lucy Bronze said goodbye to Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof teamed up to raise money for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Jose Mourinho was toasting the latest trophy of a glittering career after winning the inaugural Europa Conference League with Roma.

Peter Crouch was gearing up for the Champions League final.

Eric Dier enjoyed some hoops.

Phil Neville was not happy.

Close enough!

Cricket

KP was ahead of his time.

Tennis

Serena Williams was praying for the victims of the shootings in America.

Naomi Osaka is cooking up something special.

Boxing

Deontay Wilder unveiled his statue.

MMA

Conor McGregor hit the red carpet.

Darts

‘Work to be done’ for Michael Van Gerwen.

