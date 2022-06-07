Derek Chisora rematch with Kubrat Pulev scheduled for July

The heavyweight pair last met in 2016.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 June 2022 10:14
Derek Chisora will return to the ring in June (Peter Byrne/PA)
British heavyweight Derek Chisora will fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in London next month – more than six years after their first meeting.

Pulev won their first encounter on a split decision in a 12-round battle in Hamburg to claim the European heavyweight title in 2016.

The 38-year-old Chisora has since faced the likes of WBC world title challenger Dillian Whyte twice, unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and former WBO champion Joseph Parker twice, most recently in December when he suffered his third successive defeat.

He will return to the ring on July 9 at The O2 against 41-year-old Pulev, who has only been beaten by Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua in a 31-fight professional career.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to get this fight over the line.

“Initially we worked on some other opponents for Derek, but this fight came out of nowhere a few days ago and I absolutely love it.”

