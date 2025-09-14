Amon-Ra St Brown stars as Detroit Lions beat NFC North rivals Chicago Bears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amon-Ra St Brown scored three touchdowns to help the Detroit Lions claim a huge 52-21 win over NFC North rivals Chicago Bears.

The Lions bounced back in style from their season-opening loss against division rivals Green Bay Packers as quarterback Jared Goff threw five touchdowns and connected three times with wide receiver St Brown.

Brandon Aubrey scored a field goal in overtime for the Dallas Cowboys to clinch a 40-37 win over the New York Giants.

A dramatic back-and-forth encounter saw both teams score touchdowns in the final minute of the fourth quarter before Aubrey converted a 64-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. He went on to land a 46-yard kick and snatch a last-gasp win for the Cowboys.

Lamar Jackson starred for the Baltimore Ravens, throwing four touchdown passes as they picked up their first win of the campaign by beating the Cleveland Browns 41-17.

James Cook impressed for the Buffalo Bills with two touchdowns as they beat the New York Jets 30-10.

The running back scored twice for 132 yards along with three field goals from Matt Prater to earn back-to-back wins for the Bills.

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a tight 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars despite losing Joe Burrow to injury.

The Bengals were handed a huge blow when quarterback Burrow was ruled out of the game with a toe issue and Jake Browning came in to replace him.

An end-to-end affair saw Trevor Lawrence throw three touchdowns and Browning threw for two, including a crucial rushing touchdown for one yard with 19 seconds to go to snatch victory.

Aaron Rodgers’ first home game as a Pittsburgh Steeler ended in a 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold connected with Tory Horton for a touchdown in the first quarter before Chris Boswell kicked successive field goals and Rodgers threw to DK Metcalf for Pittsburgh to lead 14-7 at half-time.

The visitors turned the game around as Darnold threw for another touchdown and Jason Myers kicked a 54-yard field goal before a mistake from the Steelers saw them fumble from a kick-off return and George Holani pounced on the loose ball in the end zone.

Kenneth Walker III then rushed for a 19-yard touchdown for the Seahawks to earn their first win of the season.

Mike Vrabel earned his first win as the New England Patriots head coach after they beat the Miami Dolphins 33-27.

A thrilling contest culminated with Antonio Gibson scoring a 90-yard touchdown from a kick-off return in the fourth quarter and Andy Borregales kicking a field goal to secure the win.

Mac Jones steered the San Francisco 49ers to successive wins after beating the New Orleans Saints 26-21.

Regular starting quarterback Brock Purdy is sidelined with injury and replacement Jones threw for three touchdowns along with two field goals from Eddy Pineiro.

The Los Angeles Rams also earned back-to-back wins with a 33-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans.