Late drama as Green Bay Packers hold on for victory against Chicago
The Bears saw a last play field goal blocked.
The Green Bay Packers blocked a last play field goal to hold on to a 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears.
The Bears had started the better of the two teams but Josh Jacobs’ 50th career rushing touchdown and Jordan Love’s score in the fourth put the visitors up before a blocked kick late on saw them protect the victory.
Jared Goff produced 412 passing yards as the Detroit Lions continued their dominance of NFC North with a convincing 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Rams inflict more on the struggling Patriots, winning 28-22 in New England.
The Minnesota Vikings made it four wins from four against AFC South teams when they downed the Tennessee Titans 23-13.
Sunday’s victory comes after wins against the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jaguars.
The Colts edged out the New York Jets 28-27 to help the Indianapolis franchise back to winning ways following successive losses. Anthony Richardson touched down late on to secure the victory.
Taysom Hill rushed three touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints rallied to a 35-14 win over the Cleveland Browns and Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns in the Miami Dolphins 34-19 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders.