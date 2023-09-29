Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

David Montgomery hat-trick lifts Detroit Lions over Green Bay Packers

The Lions scored three touchdowns and two field goals in the first half.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 29 September 2023 05:45
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) breaks a tackle by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) (Morry Gash/AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) breaks a tackle by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) (Morry Gash/AP)
(AP)

Three touchdowns from running back David Montgomery lifted the Detroit Lions to a 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Montgomery found the endzone twice in the first half and again in the fourth quarter to clinch the visitors’ third win of the season.

The Packers were able to impact the scoreboard early, gaining a 3-0 lead with a field goal from their opening drive.

However, they had to wait a long time between drinks from there, as the Lions hit back with three touchdowns and two field goals to take a 27-3 lead into half-time.

Green Bay were able to stem the tide in the third quarter, holding Detroit to nil while picking up a touchdown through wide receiver Christian Watson.

Recommended

They inched closer at the start of the fourth thanks to a nine-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jordan Love, but their comeback bid was officially ended when Montgomery picked up his third touchdown with six minutes remaining.

Love finished with 246 passing yards to go along with a touchdown and two interceptions, while Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception of his own.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in