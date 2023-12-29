Jump to content

Detroit Pistons equal losing record with overtime defeat

The loss to the Boston Celtics was the team’s 28th in a row.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 29 December 2023 04:25
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic and guard Cade Cunningham return to the court (Duane Burleson/AP)
The Detroit Pistons equalled the longest losing run in NBA history as they went down 128-122 to the Boston Celtics.

The Pistons, who broke the single-season record on Tuesday against Brooklyn Nets, forced overtime before going down to their 28th consecutive loss.

Defeat to the team with the league’s best record equals the record of the Philadelphia 76ers across two seasons in 2015.

Detroit did lead by 21 points in the first half, but needed a score from Bojan Bogdanovic to send the game into the first overtime of the losing streak.

Derrick White scored 10 points in the extra period as the Celtics pulled away. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 31 points.

Toronto are next up for Detroit on Saturday as they look to avoid taking sole ownership of the record.

