Detroit Pistons win to end record-equalling losing record

The 129-127 win at home to the Toronto Raptors followed 28 consecutive defeats.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 31 December 2023 02:34
Detroit Pistons centre Jalen Duren and team react after defeating the Toronto Raptors (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Detroit Pistons centre Jalen Duren and team react after defeating the Toronto Raptors (Carlos Osorio/AP)
(AP)

The Detroit Pistons have won for the first time in 29 matches after matching the NBA’s longest losing streak.

The Pistons ended their losing run after 28 matches as they beat the Toronto Raptors 129-127 at home – their first win since the third game of the season on October 28.

Trailing by eight points at half-time, they fought back to lead by four heading into the fourth quarter.

They stretched that advantage to 11 points with less than six minutes on the clock, but the Raptors pulled it back to 126-122 with 17 seconds remaining but the Pistons held on end their losing run.

Cade Cunningham scored 30 points for the Pistons, Jalen Duren adding 18 points and 17 rebounds.

The win means the Pistons’ losing run equals the NBA’s longest by the Philadelphia 76ers across two seasons in 2015 while their 3-29 record leaves them two wins behind the San Antonio Spurs for the worst record this season.

