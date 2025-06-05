The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Devin Haney vs Teofimo Lopez negotiations collapse
Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney had a fight unofficially announced yesterday, but these rumours were dispelled this morning by Haney who claims Lopez is avoiding him.
Just hours after the fight between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez was unofficially announced, it has been called off due to the parties’ inability to come to an agreement.
The news broke through The Ring’s Mike Coppinger on X, who said: “Negotiations have collapsed for a proposed fight between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez on Aug. 16 in Riyadh, [The Ring] has learned. Haney and Teofimo both scored wide-decision wins on May 2 in Times Square.”
Originally, the plan was for Haney to have a rematch with Ryan Garcia, provided they were both victorious on the Times Square card on May 2, where Garcia fought Rolando Romero and Haney took on José Ramírez.
Haney held up his end of the bargain, outpointing Ramírez, but Garcia suffered a shock defeat to Romero, which put an indefinite hold on the fight. Matchroom Boxing
Lopez also fought on the card, comfortably beating Arnold Barboza Jr on points to defend his WBO strap and was eyeing up a move up in weight for his next fight.
This culminated in rumours of a fight being made between Lopez and Haney on August 16, the same day as Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ rematch with Lamont Roach, at a catchweight of 145lbs. But as quickly as the fight was announced, it was called off.
Haney confirmed the collapse on X, saying that it was signed on his end but that it was Lopez who decided not to take the fight. Haney went on to claim that the WBO super-lightweight champion was avoiding him.
Haney said on X: “The fight with Teo is not signed! I signed my part and Teo has been stalling. As of today, he does not want to fight me and he is officially the biggest [duck].”
He added in a separate post: “I wanted the fight at 147. He wanted the fight at 140. We negotiated to meet at 145, even though he was willing to fight boots [Jaron Ennis] at 147."
