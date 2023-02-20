Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former World of Sport presenter Dickie Davies has died at the age of 94.

Davies was best known for anchoring the ITV sports show from 1968 until it came to an end in 1985.

He also covered the Seoul Olympics for ITV in 1988 before leaving to join Eurosport.

The news of Davies’ death was announced on behalf of his family by his former colleague Jim Rosenthal, who wrote on Twitter: “With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning.

“So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly.

“He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs.

“Would appreciate some privacy as we mourn and celebrate his life. Dickie was a wonderful friend and colleague… RIP DD.”

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys paid tribute to Davies on Twitter, writing: “Dickie Davies. A legend. It’s the end of that era. A kind man and brilliant broadcaster. RIP Dickie.”

ITV sports broadcaster Mark Pougatch tweeted: “Ach, Dickie Davies. The rest of us walk in the footsteps of giants. RIP.”

Gabby Logan called Davies “one of the very best”, while Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling tweeted: “Just learned of the death of the wonderful Dickie Davies who I grew up watching on World of Sport on ITV. One of my inspirations along with Des Lyman. A sports broadcasting legend.”