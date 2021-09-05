Botic van de Zandschulp stuns Diego Schwartzman to reach US Open quarter-finals

Qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp made it a double Dutch celebration on Sunday when he stunned 11th seed Diego Schwartzman in a major upset at the US Open.

Hot on the heels of Max Verstappen’s victory at the Dutch Grand Prix win, Holland can now boast a Flushing Meadows quarter-finalist after Van de Zandschulp won a five-set marathon 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1.

The world number 117 raced away with the first two sets and was a break up in the third when Argentinian Schwartzman mounted a comeback.

When Van de Zandschulp squandered two match points in the fourth the momentum seemed to be firmly with Schwartzman.

But the 25-year-old somehow managed to reset, grabbing a double break in the decider and finishing Schwartzman off with a nerve-jangling fifth match point to become only the third qualifier to reach the quarter-finals in US Open history.

Van de Zandschulp said on court: “I don’t really have words for it. I played so many matches here, some of them from the brink of defeat, but I pulled through every match.

Daniil Medvedev looks in ominous form (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)

“For the first time in the tournament I won the first set. Even the first two – and I still almost ended up losing the match.”

Van de Zandschulp will face world number two and second seed Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.

The Russian was ruthless as he dispatched Britain's Dan Evans the 24th seed, 6-3 6-4 6-3.