Dutch driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff, 18, dies after tragic accident in junior race at Spa

Dutch driver Dilano Van ‘t Hoff has tragically passed away after an accident during the Formula Regional European Championship at Spa on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, racing for MP motorsport, lost his life after the incident in wet conditions during race 2 on Saturday morning at the circuit in Belgium.

The circuit, Spa-Francorchamps, issued a statement on Saturday saying: “Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP motorsport driver Dilano Van ‘T Hoff.

“The incident happened during Spa-Francorchamps race 2. We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends.

“Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver’s family, team and friends.”

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps.

“Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.

“Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

More to follow…