Dina Asher-Smith and Duncan Scott in action as GB chase more success on Friday

Dina Asher-Smith gets her eagerly-anticipated Olympic campaign under way while Duncan Scott leads the charge in the pool as Team GB braces for another medal rush on Friday.

Here the PA news agency highlights the latest podium chances across a range of sports as the athletics programme begins with the Tokyo Games moving into its seventh day.

Athletics

The anticipation is almost over for Dina Asher-Smith, whose quest for sprinting glory in the Japanese capital begins on Friday with the heats of the women’s 100 metres. Meanwhile Marc Scott faces the daunting prospect of filling a Mo Farah-sized hole as he goes in the men’s 10,000 metres. Despite seeing off Farah in the GB trials last month, Scott looks a long shot for a medal.

Swimming

Britain’s extraordinarily successful campaign in the Olympic pool continues with Duncan Scott a strong gold medal bet in the men’s 200m individual medley, for which he qualified in second place. Luke Greenbank was also second fastest in the heats for the 200m backstroke. Molly Renshaw and Abbie Wood are outside bets in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Rowing

Despite a difficult regatta for the British team, especially in the context of their previous medal hauls, they have a chance to finish on a high when Vicky Thornley goes for a medal in the women’s single sculls, having qualified third fastest from her heats. The men’s eight are also in final action.

Trampoline

Bryony Page scored one of Britain’s most unexpected medals in Rio in 2016 when she secured trampolining silver. Page and team-mate Laura Gallagher are both in action on Friday and will be confident of reaching the final, with Page in particular appearing to possess another strong chance of the podium.

Canoeing

Bradley Forbes-Cryans during the canoe slalom practice at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Mallory Franklin’s silver medal on Thursday will have raised the morale of the British team and Bradley Forbes-Cryans stands a chance in the men’s K1 category having finished fifth in his second heat.

Cycling

What Britain is expected to lose in the Velodrome at the Tokyo Olympics it could make up for on the BMX track. Kye Whyte and Beth Schriever both impressed in their qualification rounds on Thursday, and will be hotly tipped to snare medals on Friday in a hectic series of races in which almost anything goes.

Boxing

Two more boxing medals could be guaranteed on Friday as Pat McCormack and Ben Whittaker fight in quarter-final bouts at welterweight and light-heavyweight respectively. McCormack will be strongly fancied to beat Bobo Baturov of Uzbekistan, while Whittaker has a tougher test against Brazil’s Keno Machado.

Archery

Brighton-born archer Bryony Pitman will take on Elena Osipova in an eliminator with the quarter-finals, last four and bronze and gold medal matches set to occur later in the day.