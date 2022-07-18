Dina Asher-Smith suffers at World Championships with fourth place in 100m
Asher-Smith finished fourth behind a Jamaican clean sweep.
Dina Asher-Smith suffered World Championships agony – despite equalling her British 100m record.
The 26-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds – level with her record from Doha in 2019 – but could only finished fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica earned a clean sweep at Hayward Field on Sunday night.
Asher-Smith had hinted pre-Championships she had been keeping something back for Eugene and delivered with a record-equalling time but fell just short of reaching the podium.
She was unable to add to the silver medal she won at the last World Championships three years ago.
Fraser-Pryce was dominant in the semi-final, shutting down after around 50m to win her heat with five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah and Jackson victorious in their race.
It was a statement of intent and, with Asher-Smith qualifying fourth fastest, she was facing an uphill battle and she was beaten to third in the last few metres by Thompson-Herah.
Fraser-Pryce justified her favourite tag by claiming her fifth 100m world title in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.
Daryll Neita earlier missed out on a place in the final by 0.01 after running 10.97 seconds in her semi-final heat.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.