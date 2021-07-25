Dina Asher-Smith selected as Team GB’s Olympic athletics captain

Dina Asher-Smith has been named Team GB’s athletics captain at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old is Team GB’s biggest hope on the track and is one of the favourites in the 100m and 200m in Tokyo.

She was picked by head coach Christian Malcolm and Asher-Smith will give the traditional captain’s speech given at the final team meeting this weekend.

The world 200m champion said: “My first championships was 2013 and I was brought in the year Christine Ohuruogu made her fantastic speech as team captain which set the bar so high.

“I’ve told the team to be proud of themselves and also to know that the future is not written.

“They’re probably the most mentally strong, resilient and resourceful group of athletes to be selected for the Games, they’ve turned over every stone throughout the pandemic and the lockdowns to be here.

“Somehow we’ve all made it here and now we are here. The future is unwritten and anything can happen in sport and when they stand on the line the lane is free.

“It doesn’t matter who is in their race or their qualifying pool. It is up to us to take the moment, the time is right and we can truly do ourselves proud.”

Asher-Smith is also part of the 4x100m relay squad and begins her campaign in the 100m heats at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Malcom said: “I was delighted Dina accepted the role of athletics team captain for the Olympic Games. I don’t think there is a better candidate across the team in terms of experience but also in terms of what she brings to the role.

“Her professionalism, focus and methodical preparation are all perfect examples and I am really pleased she is going to lead the team onto our biggest competition stage next week.”