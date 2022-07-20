Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dina Asher-Smith faces stern challenge to retain 200m title

Asher-Smith reached Thursday’s 200m final at Hayward Field.

Nick Mashiter
Wednesday 20 July 2022 04:04
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith reached Thursday’s 200m final. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith reached Thursday’s 200m final. (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith faces a battle to retain her 200m title at the World Championships.

Jamaica duo Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired their warnings in Tuesday’s semi-final in Eugene.

Jackson’s time of 21.68 seconds and Fraser-Pryce’s run of 21.82 seconds set the tone.

Asher-Smith ran a season’s best of 21.96 seconds to finish behind Tamara Clark of the USA in her semi and reach Thursday’s final.

Recommended

“I am really happy with that,” she said. “We knew we had to run this very well so I was really happy to get second. I didn’t actually know if I came first or third so I was just waiting.

“We came here sharp because it is the World Championships, we are always ready to go and that is just part of the job – navigating your way through the rounds and making it into the final. That is also part of the skill.

“I’m happy that we’ve got a day break so I can rest, recuperate, focus and get ready to go again, just a bit faster.”

Jackson holds the world lead of 21.55 seconds with Asher-Smith likely to need to smash her own British record of 21.88 seconds which she posted winning in Doha three years ago to stand a chance of keeping her title.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is the favourite for the 200m title (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Jackson’s effort was the second fastest time in the world this year and 12th quickest in history. Sunday’s 100m champion Fraser-Pryce impressed again despite slowing down before the line.

Asher-Smith came fourth, behind a Jamaica clean sweep, in the 100m final on Sunday despite equalling her British record of 10.83 seconds.

Great Britain captain Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran 20.30 seconds in the men’s 200m semi-final and failed to progress with Joe Ferguson also out. New 100m champion Fred Kerley appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in the same heat and was knocked out.

Mitchell-Blake said: “Championships are gruelling. I can’t complain about the race load because some people have doubled. It’s nice to be in an environment again where I’m competing with the best and I feel like my best is yet to come.”

Recommended

Jessie Knight reached the semi-final of the 400m hurdles but there was no place for Lina Nielsen.

Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos took the 400m hurdles crown, Australia’s Eleanor Patterson won the women’s high jump title and Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh the men’s discus.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in